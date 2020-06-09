Portage summertime fireworks show to adopt a drive-in feel

This year’s Portage fireworks show’s still going to happen, but it’s going to look very different.

For starters, it won’t be at Pauquette Park. The Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the June 27 event, explained that the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent emergency order meant that the home for the show for the past decade won’t work. Instead, they are moving the launch site to a spot off Gunderson Drive.

But, that’s not where organizers hope people will go to watch them. Instead, this year will have more of a drive-in feel, in which fireworks fans are encouraged to watch from their vehicles. Organizers say the parking lot area at Festival Foods, as well as lots around neighboring businesses will offer great viewing spots.

“With the pandemic altering and canceling so many summer festivals and celebrations, we are delighted to be able to hold the fireworks for everyone to enjoy this summer,” Chamber President and CEO Marianne Hanson said.

Wherever people go, though, organizers are taking an extra step to make sure everybody has a prime location. Leading up to the 9:30 p.m. show, the fireworks company will launch a single firework every 15 minutes starting at 8:45 p.m. That way everyone is sure they can see the whole event.

“Fireworks are an American summertime tradition. We are so happy that families can come out and enjoy fireworks in Portage this year,” Hanson added.

Portage isn't the only one making changes to make sure their fireworks show is going to happen. On Monday, Baraboo announced it would still hold its show, but it will not allow people on the Fairgrounds.