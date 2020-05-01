Portage woman faces homicide charge after overdose death

A Portage woman faces a homicide charge after a pair of drug overdoses last week killed a 62-year-old man and sent another woman to the hospital.

According to the Portage Police Department, April A. Gastel was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Columbia County Jail. The 45-year-old Gastel has been charged with 1st degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs.

Investigators say Portage Police officers found Charles W. Lester and an unidentified woman unresponsive on April 24 at home in the 300 block of Oneida Street after being called to a report of a double drug overdose. They applied life-saving measures until EMS crews arrived to take them to Divine Savior Hospital.

Lester was later airlifted to UW Health and the Portage man died later in the week, according to police. The woman was treated and released at Divine Savior Hospital.

In addition to homicide, Gastel has also been charged with 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture/delivery of schedule I, II narcotics, and manufacture or deliver of prescription drugs.