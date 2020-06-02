Portage woman faces homicide count after December overdose

More than six months after a 29-year-old Columbus man died from an opiate overdose, the Portage Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with his death.

Danielle J. Pionke was taken into custody Monday and booked into the Columbia County jail for reckless homicide, among other counts, and is currently awaiting her first court appearance.

The 25-year-old Portage woman followed a lengthy investigation into the death of Mason K. Nellis in December of last year. According to the Portage Police Dept., officers found Nellis’ body in an apartment above a business in the 1700 block of Pinery Road, in Portage.

In addition to the homicide count, the 25-year-old Pionke was booked for forgery, possession of heroin, possession of a schedule III narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of bail jumping.