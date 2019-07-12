Portage women charged in string of overdose deaths in Columbia Co.

A Portage woman has been charged with first degree reckless homicide Friday for delivering drugs that caused a string of overdose deaths in Columbia County.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Vanessa Burger has been under investigation for the overdose of another Portage women and four overdose deaths over the span of one week in September 2018.

Burger is facing 1st Degree Reckless Homicide – Delivery of Drugs and two counts of Felony Bail Jumping.

Burger is due to make an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court sometime in the next week.

