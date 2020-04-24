Portion of Badger State Trail to close for construction

A portion of the Badger State Trail in Fitchburg will be closed starting Monday, April 27, due to the reconstruction of McKee Road.

City of Fitchburg officials said the reconstruction project includes construction of a new Badger State Trail Bridge over McKee Road. During the construction of the bridge, a detour for the path is planned to be in place until the end of August 2020.

For northbound travel on the trail, the detour will divert path traffic onto Sub Zero Parkway to Commerce Park Drive to Cottonwood Street, then use the Military Ridge Trail to the Bike Roundabout to regain access to the Badger State Trail.

Southbound path traffic will divert onto the Military Ridge Trail, then exit onto Cottonwood Street to Commerce Park Drive to Sub Zero Parkway to regain access onto the Badger State Trail.

Directional signage will be posted along the detour to alert cyclists of route changes.

Cyclists that use Seminole Highway are encouraged to use the detour route because the construction on Seminole Highway around McKee Road will cause the lanes to narrow to 11 feet, with one lane of travel in each direction.