Portion of STH 33 near Portage honors fallen soldier

A portion of State Highway 33 between Portage and Baraboo was renamed in honor of a U.S. Army Ranger killed in Somalia.

Gov. Tony Evers signed Assembly Bill 77 on Tuesday at Portage High School designating the 9.5-mile portion of highway as the Staff Sergeant Daniel D. Busch Memorial Highway.

Busch was a U.S. Army Ranger and a member of the U.S. Army Special Operations Delta Force. While in Mogadishu, Somalia, his helicopter was shot down. He survived the crash, but was shot and killed as he provided fire to protect his team members. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star Medal and a Purple Heart.

“Staff Sergeant Busch is a hero. He sacrificed everything for his team and country, and we are eternally grateful,” said Gov. Evers. “It is an honor to sign this bill into law so his legacy of selflessness and courage can live on in his community and our state. My condolences are with his family, friends, and community as they continue to mourn his loss and remember his life.”

Evers also vetoed Assembly Bill 249 in its entirety. The bill provided standards related to making honorary designations of state highways or bridges.

“I am vetoing this bill in its entirely because I object to limiting the ability to commemorate those who have made significant contributions to or sacrifices for the people of Wisconsin,” said Evers. “Recent legislation that honors the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, for example, would not meet the criteria in this bill. Further, I object to this bill because it places an unconstitutional limit on the deliberations or actions of future legislatures.”