Portion of WI National Guard battalion returns safely from Afghanistan

Roughly 150 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s First Battalion, 128th Infantry returned safely to the U.S. earlier this month after nearly seven months in Afghanistan.

The group is a portion of the nearly 400 “Red Arrow” soldiers that originally were mobilized for deployment in July 2019. The remaining 250 continue to operate in Afghanistan, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

The returning soldiers landed at Fort Hood, Texas earlier this month, where they are completing post-mobilization requirements. They are expected to be back in Wisconsin in the coming days.

The troops are part of a larger drawdown of troops in Afghanistan announced earlier this year.

Meanwhile, hundreds of National Guard troops are serving in Wisconsin to help with the Coronavirus pandemic. They established mobile testing sites, collected samples, helped staff self-isolation facilities in Madison and Milwaukee, and running warehouse operations to ensure personal protective health equipment gets to areas of the state that need the supplies.

