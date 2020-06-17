Possible burglary turns into shootout, fire at Jefferson County house

An investigation has been opened into a fire at a home near Fort Atkinson Tuesday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call just before 6 p.m. about a possible burglary at a house on County Highway A near Highway 106 in the town of Sumner. When a deputy got to the scene, they said shots were fired from the home.

That deputy returned fire and took cover, then noticed black smoke coming from the house. NBC15 has received multiple photos and videos of the scene near Fort Atkinson, showing the home engulfed in flames.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shared that this is still an active scene, and to stay away from the area. The county is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation and the Office of the State Fire Marshal in the investigation.