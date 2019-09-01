Possible showers for Labor Day

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud:

A brief sprinkle or shower is possible Sunday as a weak disturbance moves to our south. Look for intervals of clouds and sun today and tonight. It’s possible tonight that you may be able to see the northern lights. Labor Day expect a mix of clouds and sun with a warming trend. A cold front moves in Tuesday morning bringing the threat of another round of showers. As of now, it looks like most of the moisture associated with the front will stay to our north.

Weather Impact Scale Today: Green, No Impact

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower.

HIGH: 75°

LOW: 62°

LABOR DAY: Partly sunny with a passing sprinkle.

HIGH: 78°

LOW: 64°

TUESDAY: Showers and storms possible under a mostly cloudy sky.

HIGH: 82°

LOW: 50°

WEDNESDAY: Sunny.

HIGH: 70°

LOW: 49°

THURSDAY: mostly sunny.

HIGH: 71°

LOW: 55°

FRIDAY: Plenty of sun.

HIGH: 73°