Police: Possible stolen vehicle crashes, injures four people in Madison

Four people were injured after a possible stolen vehicle crashed into a light pole on East Washington Avenue, said Madison Police.

According to police department spokesman Joel DeSpain, the car struck the pole at Sixth Street and East Washington Avenue around 11:40 a.m. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Cynthia Schuster, the Public Information Officer for the Madison Fire Dept., said the car struck a pole at a high rate of speed and four ambulances responded to the scene. Schuster said four passengers inside the car had injuries from the crash. She said the extent of their injuries would be released at a later time.

