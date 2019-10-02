Possible tornado touchdowns across southern Wisconsin

Strong storms pushed through southern Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, downing trees, knocking out power and causing flooding in some areas.

Personnel from the National Weather Service Milwaukee office will be surveying damage Wednesday that occurred from strong thunderstorms, specifically possible tornadoes in Belleville and Fort Atkinson.

NBC15 crews were on the scene at a house in Belleville that a tree fell on Tuesday night. Several trees have also been reported down in Fort Atkinson, damaging almost a dozen homes.

"Radar indicated some of the damage was likely caused by several tornado touchdowns, especially around Fort Atkinson, and south of Sullivan and north of the NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan forecast office," said the National Weather Service.