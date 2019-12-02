Post Black Friday: TVs pile up at recycling centers

It's highly recommended that electronics are recycled at a proper facility and not thrown in the trash. The Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson says they see a high uptick in drop-offs twice a year.

Can you guess when?

After Black Friday and Christmas Day.

"When you are buying all this great new stuff all the old things you're replacing has to find a home," Johnson said.

You can bring printers, game systems, TVs, computers, and stereos to three Madison drop off locations. However, their hours change to Winter Hours on December 9.

Monday - Friday drop-offs can be made from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00p.m.