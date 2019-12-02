Post Black Friday: TVs pile up at recycling centers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- It's highly recommended that electronics are recycled at a proper facility and not thrown in the trash. The Madison Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson says they see a high uptick in drop-offs twice a year.
Can you guess when?
After Black Friday and Christmas Day.
"When you are buying all this great new stuff all the old things you're replacing has to find a home," Johnson said.
You can bring printers, game systems, TVs, computers, and stereos to three Madison drop off locations. However, their hours change to Winter Hours on December 9.
Monday - Friday drop-offs can be made from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00p.m.