Post-Christmas reminder: Empty boxes on trash day could be invitation to burglars

A Facebook post by the Kenosha Police Department is gathering a ton of attention for its important reminder to anyone who received a big ticket item for Christmas this year.

The post’s picture shows a big-screen TV box sitting next to a garbage can that’s sitting on the curb, along with the caption, “Dear Burglar, Please feel free to visit our home anytime. Here is your invitation.”

The Department points out that by leaving boxes like that exposed on garbage day, the people who live there could be tipping would-be crooks to what they may find should they decide to break in.

People seem to be getting the message too. In less than a day, the post has already tallied more than 500 shares.

One of those shares came from the Whitewater Police Department, who added onto to KPD’s message, saying that people should be cautious about sharing pictures of all of their new Christmas gifts on social media too. They also cautioned against posting about taking long vacations over the holidays, thereby telling potential burglars that no one will be home for a while.

