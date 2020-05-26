'Potentially hazardous items' found in Fitchburg apartment, residents evacuated

Authorities are investigating hazardous materials found in a Fitchburg apartment building Tuesday evening.

Fitchburg police said in a release that officers responded to the building on Chalet Gardens Road around 5 p.m. after a family member requested a welfare check of a resident there.

While officers took that resident into protective custody, they noticed "several potentially hazardous items" and evacuated the area.

Emergency personnel and investigators remain on at the scene. People who do not live in the area are asked to avoid it.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates