Potosi man, dog dead after ATV crash in Grant Co.

A Potosi man and his dog were killed after an ATV crash in the Town of Paris on Saturday night.

The man, 27-year-old David Post of rural Potosi, lost control of his Honda ATV, and was thrown from the vehicle while traveling southbound on Marsha Lane at 9:50 p.m., according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Post was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner's Office. One of Post's dogs was also killed as a result of the crash as well.

Dickeyville EMS, Potosi EMS, Jamestown Fire Department and Potosi Fire Department all responded to the scene, along with Deputies from the Grant County Sheriff's Office and a Warden from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.