Potosi man killed after crashing on Grant County highway

A 29-year-old Potosi man died Friday morning after reportedly losing control of his car on a Grant County highway and colliding with an SUV, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Its investigation into the crash indicates Tyler Clauer was heading south on Hey. 35/61 around 5:45 a.m. when his 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt went off the road while he was taking a curve. Clauer crossed into oncoming traffic and struck the guardrail. His car bounced off the rail and rolled onto its side before sliding downhill where it hit a 1993 Ford Bronco, driven by Daniel Kieler, 34, of Hazel Green.

Clauer’s car was knocked back, spinning into the guardrail, while Kieler’s SUV rolled onto its side, Sheriff’s Office explained. Kieler was able to get out of his Bronco on his own, but emergency crews needed to use the jaws of life to get Clauer out.

Clauer, who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt, was rushed to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque where he later died.

Kieler, meanwhile, was taken to Southwest Health Center, in Platteville, with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

The crash still remains under investigation as the Sheriff’s Office is trying to determine if speed or the weather played a part in the crash.

