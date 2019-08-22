Power line down across Fish Hatchery Road, all traffic being diverted

A power line is down across all lanes Fish Hatchery Road at Plaenert Drive, causing a road closure Thursday morning.

According to the Madison Police Department, the power line was reported down just after 6 a.m. No word yet on what caused it to go down.

All traffic is being diverted on Fish Hatchery Road. This is expected to last until 8 a.m. It is suggested that drivers stay away from the area until then.

Madison Gas and Electric is reporting that over 300 people are without power as crews are on-scene working on the problem.