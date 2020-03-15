Crash knocks out power to hundreds of customers in Fitchburg

A crash Sunday night lead to a power outage, impacting hundreds of customers in Fitchburg.

Fitchburg police says it happened just before 8:30pm in the 6200 block of Nesbitt Road. Officers say a car going north hit a power pole and concrete wall. Police say the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash caused a power outage on the west side of Fitchburg and parts of Madison. According to Alliant Energy's website crews are on the way to resolve it and restoration is expected about 11pm Sunday night.