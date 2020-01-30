Power outage in Village of Black Earth; Wisconsin Heights H.S. closing early

A power outage in the Village of Black Earth on Thursday is forcing Wisconsin Heights to close early.

According to the school's Facebook page, class will let out at 10 a.m. The post does caution that some of the buses that will take the students home may be running late.

Dane Co. dispatch tells NBC15 that Vanguard Electric is already working to restore power to the village.

This story is still developing. We will update it as more information becomes available.