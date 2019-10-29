Power outages reported Tuesday morning after snowfall

Multiple electric companies are reporting power outages Tuesday morning.

According to Madison Gas & Electric, over 1,000 customers in Middleton are without power.

The Middleton Police Department said MG&E crews are in the area of Century Avenue and Pheasant Branch Road repairing downed power lines after overnight snowfall.

According to the Alliant Energy map, Dodge County is also seeing several outages, with over 200 customers out around 5:00 a.m.

