Power outages reported after severe storms in Wisconsin

Both Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy reported outages in South Central Wisconsin amid severe storms Thursday night and Friday morning.

According to Madison Gas and Electric, as of 1:30 a.m. Friday, just over one hundred customers were without power. Crews restored power to over 3,000 in Fitchburg overnight.

With Alliant Energy, a smaller number of outages are being reported in the South Central Wisconsin area. Crews are working to fix the remaining number of outages.