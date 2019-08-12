Powerball player purchased winning $1 million ticket at Kwik Trip in La Crosse

Wisconsin’s newest millionaire is a Powerball player who purchased a winning $1 million ticket at Kwik Trip on State Road in La Crosse on Saturday, Aug. 10.

According to Wisconsin Lottery officials, the ticket matched five out of five numbers, but not the Powerball (35, 41, 44, 58, and 59).

The odds of winning Powerball’s $1 million prize are one in 11,688,054.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Aug. 9, a Badger 5 player matched all five numbers (2, 3, 9, 20, and 23) to win the $91,000 jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at Weber’s BP on Calumet Drive in New Holstein.

The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are one in 169,911.

Congratulations to these big winners!