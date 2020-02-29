Poynette's Stewart, Madison's Reetz make history at state wrestling

In the same night that Madison Memorial saw its return to the pinnacle of high school wrestling, Portage made its first trip to the top of the podium.

Memorial's Kaden Reetz won the division one, 152 lb. state championship in a 14-8 decision to become the Spartans first state champion in wrestling since 1987. Reetz also became the first Madison public school state champion in 27 years.

As for Poynette's Cash Stewart, the sophomore became the first Poynette wreslter to ever claim a state championship after a 4-3 win in triple overtime against Boyceville’s Josiah Berg.

Stewart earned a takedown with three second remaining in the third period to tie the match at three and send it into overtime. Then in the third extra period, Stewart escaped with 19 seconds remaining and held on to win for the division three, 120 lb. crown.

Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera continued the dominant run in his young career, winning by pinfall for his second straight state championship in division one's 120 lb. weight-class and improving his career record to 91-0. Rivera won state last year in the 106 lb. weight-class.

Other local top finishers were:

Chase Becketter from Portage over Rhett Koenig of Prairie du Chien 7-5 in overtime in division two, 106 lb.

Alex Birchman of Fennimore winning 8-6 for the division three, 132 lb. state championship.

Nolan Springer of Mineral Point - winning with a pin in the first round for the division three, 160 lb. weight-class.

Tyler Hannah of Prairie du Chien with a 4-1 win in the 6th overtime of the division two, 195 lb. state championship match.

Brooks Empey of Stoughton taking the division one, 220 lb. state title with a pin just 28 seconds into the first period.