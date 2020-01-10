Prairie du Sac company cited by OSHA for exposing employees to hazards

A Sauk County company was cited by the U.S. Department of Labor for exposing employees to lead and copper dust at rates higher than prescribed limits.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced the citations on Friday for Milwaukee Valve Company, Inc., which is based in Prairie du Sac.

“Chronic exposures to lead, copper and other metal dusts can result in long-term health issues, such as lung and nervous system damage,” said OSHA Madison Area Director Chad Greenwood

The company was cited in December following an inspection in July. OSHA found 18 serious violations and one other-than-serious violation. They are facing a proposed $171,628 in penalties.

Read the citations here

OSHA cited the industrial valve manufacturing company for failing to implement adequate engineering and work practices to reduce exposure to lead, and train foundry employees on the hazards of lead and cadmium exposure. The company was also cited for violations related to respiratory protection, and walking and working surfaces.

“Employers must provide personal protective equipment to employees working with toxic metals, and take appropriate steps to minimize worker exposure,” said Greenwood.

Milwaukee Valve Company, Inc. has 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. The citations were issued on Dec. 20.