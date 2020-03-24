Pregnancy concerns amid COVID-19

With so much unknown about COVID-19 many couples are wondering what will happen if an expecting mother gets diagnosed with coronavirus.

Morning Show anchor Tim Elliott and his wife, Lindsey, share their concerns about being expecting parents amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Elise Romas/WMTV)

The NBC15 News team sat down with morning anchor Tim Elliott and his wife, Lindsey, to talk about their concerns.

"He's already got lots of clothes in his closet." Lindsey Elliot said as she opened the closet door in her son’s nursery.

Lindsey and Tim Elliott are adding the final touches to their bedroom. After having three miscarriages last year, Lindsey is now 30 weeks pregnant.

"It took us a really long time to get to this place, and now I feel like we can't enjoy it like we wanted to," Lindsey Elliott said.

Some of the excitement has been lessened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've had to cancel our baby moon and our shower," Lindsey Elliott said.

"Going through what we went through and now being so close and being so happy and being ready to celebrate it with our friends and family, it is heartbreaking," Tim Elliott said.

However, the biggest concern in all of this is Lindsey's health if she were catch coronavirus.

"I've been anywhere from super anxious to crying about things to feeling safe and listening to my doctors," Lindsey Elliott said.

“In the absence of information, I think it's better for pregnant women to be careful," UW Hospital Medical Director of Infection Control Nasia Safdar said.

Safdar said illnesses like influenza and other respiratory viruses can be harmful to expecting mothers.

"The only data we have on the subject comes from a few small studies from elsewhere in the world where pregnant women faired quite well against COVID-19," Safdar said.

So until their little guy arrives, Lindsey and Tim say they're listening to the doctor and staying positive.

"I’m taking all the precautions I can while still being able to go to work and live somewhat of a normal life," Lindsey Elliott said.

"I try to remind her, we've come so far and we're going to have a baby soon," Tim Elliott said

As a precaution, some hospitals around the country are instituting new rules where the mother and the medical professionals are allowed in the birthing room. As of right now, the Elliotts say they don't know if that will be the case for them.

