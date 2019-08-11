Pregnant woman kicked in stomach, officer punched during fight

A pregnant woman was hospitalized after a fight on the south side of Madison Saturday afternoon.

A 38-year-old woman had saved three pool chairs with her belongings while she went to the concession stand at Goodman Pool at 306 W. Olin Ave. at 4:26 p.m., according to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's blog.

When the woman left, three other women — ages 18, 20 and 29 — all sat in the chairs. When the 38-year-old victim returned, an argument began.

As the victim attempted to take her items and leave, the 18-year-old suspect punched the victim from behind. Once police arrived on scene, the suspect attempted to punch the victim again and ended up punching a police officer, according to the blog post.

During the argument, the 29-year-old woman — who is pregnant — was kicked in the stomach by the victim. She was taken to a local hospital and was cited for disorderly conduct.

The 18-year-old was arrested and taken to jail on charges of battery to law enforcement, simple battery and disorderly conduct. The 20-year-old was cited for disorderly conduct.

The names of those involved in the fight were not given in the blog post.