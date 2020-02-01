Pregnant woman killed on party bus, hospital still delivers baby in Milwaukee

A pregnant woman has died after being shot in a party bus in Milwaukee Saturday morning.

Milwaukee police say the 35-year-old woman was a passenger on a party bus when someone in a passing vehicle fired five to six rounds from the sunroof into the bus.

The woman was hit by the bullets and brought to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hospital staff then performed an emergency C section on her to deliver her child. That child is in stable condition, Milwaukee police say.

