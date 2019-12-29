Preparations underway for Rose Parade

The countdown is on for the 2020 Rose Bowl as the Wisconsin Badgers prepare to take on the Oregon Ducks. At the same time, preparation is well underway for the Rose Parade, airing New Year’s Day on NBC15.

NBC15’s Sports team is in Pasadena, California, where people from across the country have flocked to help make the Rose Parade the best it can be.

“Well this is just a vacation for me, I'm a back home I'm a public insurance adjuster, when I found out about Rhodes Scholar, and the opportunity to actually work on the float, that was the icing like icing on the cake,” says Anita Taff of Atlanta.

Taff is just one of thousands of volunteers that came to Pasadena, to help make the tradition of the Rose Bowl parade happen. There are countless floats all with different themes.

But as each one has its own story, so does its assembly.

Like Grace Leonard, an art major from nearby Irvine, spending her 20th birthday cutting flowers for the Oregon float. With the coworkers by her side being her family.

"It's really cool to have them with me, and learn about like what I'm interested in. Really you know learning about the float and just kind of working cohesively as the family it's just been really awesome,” Leonard tells NBC15 Sports.

Every float covered in something living, from bark and seeds to vegetables and flowers. But as strangers from all over the country give life to the parade, their time repays them with far more than just seeing the finished product on New Year’s Day.

"It makes you … feel special, makes you feel … honored and brings a lot of energy into your life,” says Earl Campbell.

The floats are a year in the making, but this week is the finishing touches and their deadline is fast approaching.

"The level of excitement is just so invigorating and so … uplifting to watch everybody come together and work on this together. It's really very exciting,” Taff says.

You can watch the Rose Parade starting at 10:00 a.m. on NBC15 News on New Year’s Day.