Prepare for slippery commute in Madison Sunday, Streets Superintendent says

While the Madison Streets Division prepared for Sunday’s snowstorm on Friday, they are warning drivers to still be prepared for slippery streets.

“If you choose to be on the roads, be sure to exercise caution,” says Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines. “Leave early for your destinations in order to arrive on time and safely. Allow for plenty of following and stopping distance.”

The roads were pre-treated with saltwater brine before the storm arrived.

When the snow began Sunday morning, 32 trucks began plowing and applying salt where needed on the major thoroughfares in the city. Those streets include bus routes and areas around schools and hospitals.

Crews will be continuing on those routes during the storm. Two additional trucks were sent to put sand in certain residential areas to help with traction.

Romines is also reminding people all Madison streets are not plowed until the storm is at or near its end, and three or more inches of snow have accumulated on the roads.

Track the storm as it moves through southern Wisconsin with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the system on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android