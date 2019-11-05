Preparing your pipes for winter weather

As winter weather continues to creep into southwest Wisconsin, there are measures homeowners can take to ensure their pipes don't burst in freezing temperatures.

According to Kali Johnson, a field service representative for Madison Water Utility, they can get anywhere from one to 50 reports of burst pipes every year, depending on how cold it gets.

"Worst case scenario would be that the thermostat battery has died so the thermostat can’t operate properly, and then the temperature in the house falls, then the water in the pipes freeze, and then we have a frozen meter,” Johnson said.

To avoid pipes freezing and bursting, Johnson said it's important to winterize your home, which includes taking measures to protect your pipes.

"You'll want to leave some heat in the rooms that are typically not used, just to make sure that the whole house is heated," she said. "Another suggestion is to get pipe insulation."

Pipe insulation can be purchased at hardware stores, and looks like a pool noodle that can be wrapped around pipes.

Additionally, if you are heading out of town, Johnson said to resist the urge to turn off your thermostat and heating entirely, making sure to leave the thermostat at at least 55 degrees to prevent water from freezing in the pipes.

"You'll want to go into the main level of your home, open up those cabinets that are on the outside walls," she said. "If there's any plumbing that's behind those, then that will receive that warm air that's in the home so nothing gets cold."

Everyone living in the home should also know where the master shut off valve is that turns of the water off in the entire house. If the pipes do freeze, do not attempt to thaw them with an open flame, instead, call Madison Water Utility for guidance on how to manage the situation.

