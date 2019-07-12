Pres. Trump blasts Paul Ryan on Twitter over book interview excerpts

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - President Donald Trump unloaded via Twitter on Republican former House Speaker Paul Ryan after Ryan's comments critical of Trump appeared in excerpts from a new book.

Ryan condemns Trump in "American Carnage," by Tim Alberta of Politico, in excerpts running in various publications. Alberta wrote the former speaker, who retired from Congress in 2018, could not stand the idea of another two years with the Republican president and saw retirement as the "escape hatch," according to The Washington Post. Ryan is quoted saying: "I'm telling you, he didn't know anything about government. I wanted to scold him all the time."

Trump blasted Ryan as a "lame duck failure."




The book recounted Ryan, who served in Congress for 20 years, saying Trump's presidency was slipping as he was less willing to accept advice from Republicans to moderate his approach.

"Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time," Ryan said. "We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he's making some of these knee-jerk reactions."

 