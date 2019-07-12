Pres. Trump blasts Paul Ryan on Twitter over book interview excerpts

President Donald Trump unloaded via Twitter on Republican former House Speaker Paul Ryan after Ryan's comments critical of Trump appeared in excerpts from a new book.

Ryan condemns Trump in "American Carnage," by Tim Alberta of Politico, in excerpts running in various publications. Alberta wrote the former speaker, who retired from Congress in 2018, could not stand the idea of another two years with the Republican president and saw retirement as the "escape hatch," according to The Washington Post. Ryan is quoted saying: "I'm telling you, he didn't know anything about government. I wanted to scold him all the time."

Trump blasted Ryan as a "lame duck failure."

Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

....When Mitt chose Paul I told people that’s the end of that Presidential run. He quit Congress because he didn’t know how to Win. They gave me standing O’s in the Great State of Wisconsin, & booed him off the stage. He promised me the Wall, & failed (happening anyway!)...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

....He had the Majority & blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing. Never knew how to go after the Dems like they go after us. Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

The book recounted Ryan, who served in Congress for 20 years, saying Trump's presidency was slipping as he was less willing to accept advice from Republicans to moderate his approach.

"Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time," Ryan said. "We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he's making some of these knee-jerk reactions."