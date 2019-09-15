Preserve Madison's history with specialty walking tour, fundraiser

Support the Madison Trust for Historic Preservation with upcoming events this fall. Enjoy a walking tour of this near east-side neighborhood between East Washington and the shore of Lake Mendota.

See how a historic factory, water utility building and school have been repurposed into apartments and learn about Madison's earliest African American neighborhood. The Historic Architecture Specialty tour will be held on Sunday September 22.

On Thursday, October 17, take a tour of the Governor's Mansion as part of the Old Governor's Mansion Soiree. The mansion was once home to 17 Wisconsin governors from 1885 to 1950. The historic property was declared a Madison landmark in 1972.

To purchase tickets to either event, click here.