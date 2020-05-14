President Trump & Don Jr. celebrate end of Safer at Home order on Twitter

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to sing the praises of the state Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Evers Administration’s extension of the ‘Safer at Home’ order.

The President described the verdict, which lifted the statewide order immediately a “win” for people in Wisconsin.

“Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open,” President Trump went on to write. “The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling.”

The President’s tweet also complimented again his fellow Republican Tom Tiffany’s victory in U.S. House special election early this week.

The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany’s big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win. Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!

But, the President wasn't the only Trump celebrating the Supreme Court’s verdict. His son, Donald Trump, Jr., retweeted former Gov. Scott Walker’s post, in which the two-term Wisconsin governor said “Wisconsin Supreme Court knocks down stay-at-home order.”

Playing off Walkers’ words, the younger Trump added, “the Wisconsin Supreme Court just NUKED the lockdowns #Wisconsin.”

Following the Justices’ ruling striking down the statewide order, several local health agencies, including those in Dane Co. and Rock Co. issued their own “Safer at Home” inspired emergency orders, enacting all or nearly all of that orders provisions.

