President Trump mocks Greta Thunberg after she’s named Time Person of the Year

President Trump has mocked teen climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter Thursday, writing that the 16-year-old Swede who has inspired people across the world has “anger management” issues, CNN reports.

Thunberg was just named Time magazine’s Person of the Year for her efforts to halt climate change.

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” Trump wrote Thursday morning.

After Trump tweeted, Thunberg changed her Twitter biography to reflect the president’s comments:

“A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

