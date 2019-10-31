Sun Prairie's post office will be renamed to honor Capt. Cory Barr

President Donald Trump signed a bill on Thursday to rename the Sun Prairie post office in honor of Sun Prairie Fire Captain Cory Barr.

The post office located on the 1700 block of Linnerud Drive in Sun Prairie will be named the Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office Building.

Barr was killed in an explosion in July 2018 after a contractor struck a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie.

The legislation passed in the House of Representatives on on Oct. 16 and passed in the Senate in July.

