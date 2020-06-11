President Trump spurns Charlotte, will accept GOP nomination in Jacksonville instead

The typical highlight of the Republican National Convention this year - President Donald Trump's speech accepting his party's nomination - won't take place in the convention's host city of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Instead, it will take place 600 miles and three states away, in Jacksonville, Florida.

On Thursday night, the Republican National Committee announced President Trump's re-nomination would take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, in the Sunshine State.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville," said RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. "Not only does Florida hold a special place in President Trump’s heart as his home state, but it is crucial in the path to victory in 2020."

The party explained they moved the location after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper refused to offer the assurances Republicans needed for ensuring the event would happen at the Convention.

The Democratic Governor and the RNC had been in discussions over the safety protocols that would be needed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the nomination being in Florida, official convention business will still happen in Charlotte, the RNC said. More details about the split are expected to be released at a later time.