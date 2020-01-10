President Trump to host campaign rally in Milwaukee, WI

Tuesday, President Trump will continue his 2020 campaign push with a rally in Milwaukee, WI, the same day that Democrats are set to take the stage for another presidential debate.

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

President Trump became the first republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1984, when he narrowly defeated Hilary Clinton in 2016. In that election, he won Wisconsin by less than 1 percentage point. Since, both parties have appeared to make Wisconsin a 2020 priority.

At his latest rally, last week in Ohio, Trump leaned heavily into issues surrounding the imminent impeachment trial and tensions with Iran.

Tuesday, he’ll likely do the same.

Cassie Smedile with the Republican National Committee says he’ll also likely tout his “successes” in office, specifically his record on job creation.

“These were states that for more than 8 years have been on the losing end of jobs in their states," said Smedile. Now they are on the winning side of it.”

David Bergstein, Battleground State Communications Director with the DNC, says when it comes to the local economy, President Trump has nothing to brag about.

“Folks are losing work under his administration. He’s going to be held accountable for breaking promises to working families,” said Bergstein.

Milwaukee is both the site for Trump’s campaign rally and the Democratic National Convention in August.

The rally starts at 7 o'clock on Tuesday at the UWM-Panther Arena.

