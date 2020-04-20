President Trump to "temporarily suspend immigration into the United States"

President Donald Trump plans to halt immigration into the United States, according to a tweet he sent Monday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., President Trump tweeted "I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States.

"In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!"

He did not lay out any other information about his order at the time.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide more information as it becomes available.