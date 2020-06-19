President Trump to visit Marinette, Wis. shipyard next week

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin on June 25.

The White House says Trump will be touring the Marinette shipyard as well as delivering a speech, NBC15 sister station WBAY reports.

The president is expected to discuss the recent contract awarded to Marinette Marine to build up to 10 new ships for the U.S Navy at the shipyard, which could add 1,000 new jobs, and invest $200 million dollars into the facility.

More details about the President’s visit will be released in the coming days.

Marinette Marine was in competition with four other shipyards for the contract: Austal USA of Alabama; Bath Iron Works in Maine; Huntington Ingalls of Mississippi: and Lockheed Martin in Maryland, according to WBAY.

The Navy says the contract is to design and build one frigate with an option to build nine more.

The Department of Defense says the contract is valued at more than $795 million and could be worth up to $5.6 billion and construction could continue for 15 years if all the options are exercised.

The Navy says the new frigates will be capable of air, surface and anti-submarine warfare, plus electronic warfare and information operations.