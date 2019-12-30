President Trump will hold Jan. 14 campaign rally in Milwaukee

President Donald Trump will be holding a campaign rally at UW-Milwaukee on Jan. 14.

The rally was announced Monday.

Register for the event by clicking here

The "Keep America Great Rally" starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m.

It will be held at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena located at 400 West Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee.

Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. released the following statement:





"President Trump has delivered for Wisconsin creating 37,400 new jobs, including 4,900 new manufacturing jobs and 13,800 new construction jobs. President Trump looks forward to returning to the Badger State to celebrate his message of ‘Promises Made, Promises Kept.'”

The latest Marquette Law School Poll released Dec. 12 showed the president's approval rating was 47 percent, with 50 percent having an unfavorable opinion.

According to a Gallup poll released Monday, President Trump and former President Barack Obama a deadlocked in a list of most admired men in the world.

