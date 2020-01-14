President Trump's Milwaukee rally kicks off election year in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump will be in Milwaukee Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Updated: Tue 9:16 AM, Jan 14, 2020

MILWAUKEE (AP/WMTV)-- Some supporters of President Donald Trump lined up starting Monday night to make sure they would have a spot inside the Milwaukee arena where he hosts a rally Tuesday evening.

Trump is making his first 2020 appearance in a state that's a critical battleground in the race.

He's also counter-programming the Democratic presidential hopefuls' debate in neighboring Iowa.

Before the rally, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner was to hold an event touting the administration's criminal justice reform efforts.

