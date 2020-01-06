President Trump's daughter-in-law to hold campaign event in Rib Mountain Jan. 13

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- President Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is holding a Keep America Great Event at the Hilton Garden Inn in Rib Mountain on Monday, January 13.

It starts at 6 p.m.

