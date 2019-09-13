Presidential candidate Julián Castro visiting Madison this Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro is scheduled to stop by Madison this Saturday, Sept. 14.

Following the Democratic debate on Thursday, Castro will attend the CAP Times Idea Fest Saturday for a moderated discussion with Associate Editor for the Washington Post, David Maraniss on the current state of politics in our country.

The fest will be held in Shannon Hall at the Memorial Union starting at 2:50 p.m.

Congressman Joaquin Castro will also attend.

Julián Castro served as U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama from 2014-2017. Before that, he was Mayor of his native San Antonio.

