Preview: Packers' Aaron Jones send 'Thank You' Waupun soldier in Iraq

A family in Waupan is a tad incomplete at the moment. That's because Sgt. Kegan Moffitt is thousands of miles away, serving in the U.S. Army Reserves in Iraq.

Kegan Moffitt's parents talk about the letter the Packers' Aaron Jones sent to their son. (WMTV/Tim Elliott)

"He's a wonderful kid. He's the kind of kid that he's your best friend," his dad, Dave Moffitt, said. "He's my other half sometimes, as far as talking, so I miss him a lot."

The whole Moffit family loves the Green Bay Packers. Kegan recently wrote to the team about his fandom - and the team sent him a care package with a bunch of cool Packers stuff. But, that's not the best part.

Star running back Aaron Jones wrote Sgt. Moffitt a hand-written letter thanking him for his service, saying in part, "when you come home, I would love to meet you and your family. I hope this letter brings you joy and happiness. You will always be in my prayers."

Aaron Jones can relate to how the Moffitt family feels because he's a military kid. He knows what it's like to miss a loved one who is deployed overseas. Both his parents served in the U.S. Army, so he has a special place in his heart for veterans.

NBC15's Tim Elliott will have more on this story, including a conversion with Kegan from Iraq, on NBC15 News at Ten.