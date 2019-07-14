Previewing the American Girl Benefit Sale

For more than 30 years, the American Girl Benefit Sale has restored and resold overstock and returned merchandise donated by American Girl and Mattel.

Run by Madison Children’s Museum, proceeds from the benefit sale go to support the museum and the American Girl Fund for Children.

The sale will be on Saturday July 20th and Sunday, July 21st located at a warehouse in Middleton, Wisconsin.

The Saturday Sale requires paid tickets and the Sunday Markdown Sale, which has paid tickets only for the first two hours, and free, walk-up tickets for the rest of the day.

Deb Gilpin, president and CEO, Madison Children's Museum and a American Girl Benefit Sale Volunteer Leslie Watkins join Gabriella Rusk to give a preview of next weekend's sale.