Previously undetected lymphoma led to ESPN reporter’s death, fiancée reveals

It was a big shock for college football fans when Edward Aschoff, a reporter for ESPN, died on Christmas Eve, his 34th birthday.

Aschoff’s fiancée said after his autopsy, they found out he had stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in his lungs. It’s an aggressive kind of cancer that can be undetectable until it’s very advanced.

When Aschoff died, he’d been diagnosed with multi-focal pneumonia and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis , or HLH, which affects the immune system.

She explained that both pneumonia and non-Hodgkin lymphoma can trigger HLH, and all of this combined is what led to his decline and, eventually, his death.

Both Aschoff and Carley McCord, a Louisiana journalist who died in a plane crash in December, were memorialized at the college football championship game in the New Orleans Superdome on Monday with work stations reserved in the press box.

