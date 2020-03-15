Princeton Club gyms will close to control spread of COVID-19

All Madison area Princeton Club locations are set to close in response to COVID-19.

The closures will begin Sunday, March 15th at 11pm. Gym officials say members will not lose any membership time during the closure rather the total time gyms are shut down will be added to membership expiration dates at no charge.

Princeton Club encourages members to stay healthy and active at home during this time. Members are also being offered access to free digital group exercise classes.

