Principal gives teachers a special surprise in Spring Green

Teachers at St. John's Catholic School got a special surprise when their principal gave them a chance to say goodbye to their students.

Terrie Feigl, Principal at St. John's, made 83 student cut-outs with their yearbook pictures and placed one in every class, every chair in every classroom.

"Just to see the joy on the teachers' face it was heartwarming and tear-jerking," Feigl said.

Teachers are still interacting with students online, but it's not the same.

"Yes, you can put lessons together, you can find amazing things on the internet, but we're there for the kids," Feigl said.

St. John's hopes, like many other schools, they are able to open their doors again in the fall.

