Probe: Medicaid funds still go to suspect senior care homes

An investigation has found that Medicaid funding has continued to flow to senior care-home operators in four states cited for stealing workers' wages or breaking other labor laws.

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting found earlier this fall that Medicaid funding went to at least 45 care homes previously cited for labor violations in California, Florida, Oregon and Wisconsin.

The bulk of those cases occurred in California. That number dropped to 18 facilities as of Nov. 21, when the state released the most recent data.