Program gives out 100 free bikes to kids in Dane Co.

Dozens of kids rode off from the Boys and Girls Club in Fitchburg with a brand new set of wheels on Saturday.

IRONMAN Wisconsin donated 100 bikes and helmets to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co. through its Bike for a Kid program.

"It's been good because a lot of these kids might not be able to, for whatever their situation, be able to get a bike, so it's fun to see them get one and ride around and enjoy it," said Zach Otting with the Boys and Girls Club.

He said not only is the event positive for the community, it also promotes a healthy lifestyle.